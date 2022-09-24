Why Trump could start running out of lawyers

The Mar-a-Lago investigation is testing the loyalty of former President Trump’s attorneys, who are now required to back up his wild claims about declassification and the FBI in court. “Trump puts his lawyers in precarious positions, but I don’t think he cares,” says former prosecutor Charles Coleman. He and New York Times business investigations editor David Enrich discuss the “very delicate line” Trump’s legal team is walking with the special master.Sept. 24, 2022