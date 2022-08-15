IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Why the Mar-a-Lago search is unlikely to affect the Jan. 6 investigation

03:22

Former President Trump’s stashing of top secret documents at his Florida resort won’t change much for the January 6 Committee, according to one member. “The committee is on a very, very tight time frame,” says Ryan Reilly, Justice reporter for NBC News Digital. He joined former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss how and when the Justice Department could hold Trump accountable.Aug. 15, 2022

