American Voices

Why the Mar-a-Lago cover-up is more of a mess than Watergate

03:27

Donald Trump allegedly ordered two employees to erase the security footage at his Florida resort after it was subpoenaed by a federal grand jury. Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and MSNBC Political Analyst Fernand Amandi discuss with American Voices guest host Michael Steele the “tremendous legal jeopardy” for Trump and the Mar-a-Lago staffers who failed to actually destroy the evidence.July 29, 2023

