American Voices

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

04:03

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022

