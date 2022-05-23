Why the Jan. 6 panel has yet to subpoena Ginni Thomas

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff says the Jan. 6 Select Committee doesn’t need to reach out to the wife of Supreme Court Clarence Thomas despite emails and text messages showing she tried to overturn the 2020 election. “For some reason, [Ginni Thomas] is being treated in a more deferential way than people who are even as politically powerful as Kevin McCarthy,” explains Politico National Correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan. She joined former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss whether the Committee could still call Ginni Thomas in for an interview.May 23, 2022