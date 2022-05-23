IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Stopping the plot to steal future elections

    04:55

  • Superstar Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin discusses new book

    04:47

  • Advocate says Title 42 shows what kind of nation we are trying to become

    05:48

  • Experts say formula shortage has been slow rolling crisis as emergency formula arrives to U.S.

    04:20
  • Now Playing

    Why the Jan. 6 panel has yet to subpoena Ginni Thomas

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    Primary race for Georgia Governor testing Trump’s sway over GOP

    05:59

  • How Democrats can win big on abortion rights

    04:37

  • Breaking down Oklahoma’s new abortion law

    03:06

  • Inside the 'Tucker Carlson Syndrome' infecting American minds

    04:27

  • The GOP’s war on reproductive freedom undermines American democracy

    04:23

  • Republicans focus on political theater instead of solutions to solve the nation’s baby formula shortage

    03:11

  • U.S. hospitals in unending crisis mode since start of pandemic

    02:51

  • Trump turns to Georgia to gain control of election process

    04:52

  • The dangers of spreading the racist 'replacement theory'

    05:39

  • Rep. Cicilline on Ginni Thomas emails: ‘Very, very disturbing’

    03:55

  • Criminalizing abortion threatens all pregnancies

    02:51

  • ‘Bored’ by the pandemic, Buffalo shooter found the far-right

    03:24

  • Buffalo community attempts to move forward after mass shooting

    05:41

  • Primaries are testing the power of Trumpism

    04:14

  • 'Great replacement theory' embraced by growing number of GOP lawmakers

    06:09

American Voices

Why the Jan. 6 panel has yet to subpoena Ginni Thomas

04:27

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff says the Jan. 6 Select Committee doesn’t need to reach out to the wife of Supreme Court Clarence Thomas despite emails and text messages showing she tried to overturn the 2020 election. “For some reason, [Ginni Thomas] is being treated in a more deferential way than people who are even as politically powerful as Kevin McCarthy,” explains Politico National Correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan. She joined former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss whether the Committee could still call Ginni Thomas in for an interview.May 23, 2022

  • Stopping the plot to steal future elections

    04:55

  • Superstar Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin discusses new book

    04:47

  • Advocate says Title 42 shows what kind of nation we are trying to become

    05:48

  • Experts say formula shortage has been slow rolling crisis as emergency formula arrives to U.S.

    04:20
  • Now Playing

    Why the Jan. 6 panel has yet to subpoena Ginni Thomas

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    Primary race for Georgia Governor testing Trump’s sway over GOP

    05:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All