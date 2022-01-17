Why the GOP fears voting reform

Republicans are standing firm against federal laws that would ensure fair voting. But Rep. Deborah Ross (D) of North Carolina explains that Republicans have nothing to fear because fair voting rights would actually benefit their constituents. Rep. Ross joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss. Jan. 17, 2022
