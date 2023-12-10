Why some people do not want to heal from deep grief

Healing after the death of loved one is never an easy task. Sometimes, people find that they do not want to heal from deep grief. No one understands this better than Kelly Cervantes, who lost her daughter to a rare form of epilepsy days before her fourth birthday in 2019. Cervantes joins American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss her experience and her new book on grief “Normal Broken.”Dec. 10, 2023