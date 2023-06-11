Why Republicans feel compelled to defend Trump

Prominent Republicans are doubling down on claims that the DOJ is being "weaponized" by indicting Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents. The GOP is defending Trump despite substantial evidence of the former president knowingly taking the documents from the White House and refusing to return them. Illinois congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joined American Voices to discuss why Republicans continue to defend Trump. He says he hopes the party will soon see the gravity of the situation.June 11, 2023