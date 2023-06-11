Why Republicans feel compelled to defend Trump

'It's going to be really ugly': Donald Trump continues slamming docs indictment02:43
'His strategy of course will be delay': Breaking down Donald Trump's upcoming docs trial04:18
- Now Playing
Why Republicans feel compelled to defend Trump02:34
- UP NEXT
J. Harrison Ghee & Alex Newell make LGBTQ+ History06:59
Trump attacks DOJ amid mounting legal troubles03:28
The GOP defends Donald Trump against indictment04:09
Trump denounces federal indictment on campaign trail05:02
A Dangerous Moment For The GOP and America03:53
Rep. Eric Swalwell: Trump’s classified documents may have compromised national security03:11
The historic nature of the 2024 presidential election03:47
Geena Rocero: 'Visibility is just one part of this equity conversation'03:58
Rep. Swalwell on voting for the debt bill: ‘I’m anti-apocalypse’02:28
Film spotlights couple central to LGBTQ rights movement06:47
Trump classified documents case moves toward charges: ‘I think he’s toast’03:30
Rep. Balint: Situation made clear 'we must abolish the debt ceiling'04:13
GOP 2024 presidential field widens as candidates head to Iowa04:48
Biden delivers on campaign promise of bipartisanship with debt deal04:20
Did the GOP lose Wisconsin?02:50
Florida Congresswoman: DeSantis is bringing the culture wars into the classroom06:17
Texas Republicans hold AG Ken Paxton accountable in House impeachment vote03:44
'It's going to be really ugly': Donald Trump continues slamming docs indictment02:43
'His strategy of course will be delay': Breaking down Donald Trump's upcoming docs trial04:18
- Now Playing
Why Republicans feel compelled to defend Trump02:34
- UP NEXT
J. Harrison Ghee & Alex Newell make LGBTQ+ History06:59
Trump attacks DOJ amid mounting legal troubles03:28
The GOP defends Donald Trump against indictment04:09
Play All