Why policing’s ‘bad apple’ argument has to end with Derek Chauvin

Minnesota prosecutors are helping break down the “blue wall” of silence by having police testify against former officer Derek Chauvin. But these law enforcement witnesses are resisting real accountability, says Rashad Robinson, Color of Change president. He joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez along with Brown University professor Nicole Gonzalez Van Cleve and MSNBC Contributor Brittany Packnett Cunningham to discuss police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death.