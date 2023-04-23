IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Brooklyn native Linedy Genao is the first Latina to star in an Andrew Webber musical  

    05:13

  • NYT: White House, federal agencies ignored warnings of migrant child labor

    03:31

  • 'Wrong place' shootings highlight GOP’s fearmongering over crime in America

    05:13

  • Justices Alito and Thomas dissent from decision to keep medication abortion widely available

    06:24

  • President Biden’s executive order expanding care access

    01:55

  • Trump takedown of DeSantis in full swing with new endorsements & higher polling numbers

    05:07
    Why Michigan is being considered the 'anti-Florida'

    06:30
    President of planned parenthood reacts to SCOTUS abortion pill ruling

    04:10

  • Republican extremism turns off American voters

    02:52

  • Supreme Court weighs fate of abortion pill

    05:03

  • Fox attorneys send apology letter to judge ahead of defamation trial

    02:25

  • TN State Rep. Justin Jones: 'We must continue to challenge authoritarianism'

    08:26

  • ProPublica reports on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas spur calls for action

    04:06

  • Fox News hosts to testify in Dominion defamation trial

    03:19

  • How the Discord leak happened

    04:52

  • New generation of Democrats clashing with Republican supermajorities

    04:18

  • MSNBC series 'Leguizamo Does America' highlights Latino excellence across the U.S.

    03:39

  • Anthea Butler: The Republican party is using God as an excuse

    03:34

  • The worrying implications of the Discord leak

    02:55

  • Rep. Driskell: 'We fought to protect abortion rights in Florida, it failed'

    04:03

American Voices

Why Michigan is being considered the 'anti-Florida'

06:30

At least one Michigan lawmaker is calling her state the “anti-Florida” after passing a series of progressive policies that seem to directly contradict legislation coming out of the Sunshine State. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss. April 23, 2023

