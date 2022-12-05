Why hate speech is skyrocketing on Twitter

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hate speech is skyrocketing on Twitter. And it all started after Elon Musk acquired the social media giant. Media Matters president Angelo Carusone and NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrony joined American Voices to discuss what’s causing this trend and how it’s contributing to the rise of domestic terrorism. Carusone started off by explaining Musk’s role in this. Dec. 5, 2022

