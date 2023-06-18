IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Director Eva Longoria: 'Flamin' Hot' film is 'love letter' to Mexican-American community

  • Pardoning a president: Unifying or divisive?

  • Atlanta area law enforcement preparing for possible Trump indictment in Georgia

  • Trump tries to deflect attention away from indictment as federal government builds case based on evidence not bluster

  • Congressional Dads Caucus focusing on policies for working families

    Why far-right extremists stayed home during Trump’s arraignment

    Biden touts pro-labor record as Republicans mull over pardoning Trump

  • 'It's going to be really ugly': Donald Trump continues slamming docs indictment

  • 'His strategy of course will be delay': Breaking down Donald Trump's upcoming docs trial

  • Why Republicans feel compelled to defend Trump

  • J. Harrison Ghee & Alex Newell make LGBTQ+ History

  • Trump attacks DOJ amid mounting legal troubles

  • The GOP defends Donald Trump against indictment

  • Trump denounces federal indictment on campaign trail

  • A Dangerous Moment For The GOP and America

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell: Trump’s classified documents may have compromised national security

  • The historic nature of the 2024 presidential election

  • Geena Rocero: 'Visibility is just one part of this equity conversation'

  • Rep. Swalwell on voting for the debt bill: ‘I’m anti-apocalypse’

  • Film spotlights couple central to LGBTQ rights movement

American Voices

Why far-right extremists stayed home during Trump’s arraignment

Only a handful of Trump supporters protested outside the federal courthouse in Miami because the rest were “preparing for something bigger,” says Media Matters president Angelo Carusone. He and “Strongmen” author Ruth Ben-Ghiat join MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the response to former President Trump’s anti-law enforcement rhetoric.June 18, 2023

    Why far-right extremists stayed home during Trump’s arraignment

