  • U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón and the power of poetry

  • The risk of digitizing health information explained

    Why both parties are struggling to reach Latino voters in Nevada

    Trump’s legal team urges Supreme Court to weigh in on Mar-a-Lago investigation

  • Actor Christopher Rivas explores self-identity in new book 'Brown Enough'

  • Political analyst describes Biden’s marijuana pardon as 'monumental'

  • President Biden’s 'Armageddon' comment in context

  • The battle over abortion rights in the Wisconsin race for U.S. Senate

  • Rep. Cheney: Jan. 6 panel still discussing criminal referrals

  • Extreme weather events fueling 'climate refugee' crisis

  • White House welcomes influential Latinas ahead of midterms

  • How online talk of ‘civil war’ escalates to real-life violence

  • Why Trump’s Mar-a-Lago legal strategy has a ‘very extortiony feel to it’

  • Republican leaders backing Herschel Walker prioritize winning over principles

  • Vladimir Putin now facing criticism from inner circle over Ukraine conflict

  • Governor DeSantis touts ‘parental rights’ while restricting reproductive freedom

  • Addressing the power dynamics over abortion access in America

  • Why Trump will ‘strike out’ with his Supreme Court appeal

  • NAACP holds city of Jackson, Mississippi accountable for ongoing water crisis

  • How climate change fuels monster hurricanes

American Voices

Why both parties are struggling to reach Latino voters in Nevada

Despite the chance to re-elect the first Latina in the U.S. Senate, many Hispanic voters in Nevada are planning to sit out the midterms. NBC News Senior Political Reporter Natasha Korecki shares why Latinos feel “let down by Democrats” but aren’t drifting towards the Republican Party.Oct. 10, 2022

