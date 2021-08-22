Why are cities and states still sitting on rental aid funds?

It’s been eight months, and many cities and states have spent next to none of the rental relief funds given to them by Congress. The total for those funds was close to $50 billion, but only 15 states and D.C spent 10% or more of what was allocated through June. Arthur Delaney, one of the reporters who broke this story joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to talk about why that is and what can be done to fix it. Aug. 22, 2021