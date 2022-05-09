IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

Why abortion access is a part of respecting moms

With Roe v. Wade under threat, “Essential Labor” author Angela Garbes argues abortion rights are “an economic justice issue.” “By forcing people into motherhood, you are forcing people into poverty,” Garbes says. She joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss her new book and caregiving as a radical act.May 9, 2022

Play All