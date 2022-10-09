White House welcomes influential Latinas ahead of midterms

The White House celebrated Hispanic Heritage month this week by welcoming Latina celebrities, influencers and hometown heroes. A digital organization known as Poderistas brought all of the women together. Actress America Ferrera helped co-found that community. She sat down with Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss Latina representation in the media industry and what politicians need to do to secure the Latino vote during midterms. Ferrera was joined by actresses Xochitl Gomez and Chloe BridgesOct. 9, 2022