White House shares nation’s first gender equity strategy with focuses on pay gaps, abortion access

With access to reproductive health care under attack as more states move to implement abortion bans similar to the one in Texas, the White House has unveiled the nation's first gender equity strategy. One of the key tenets of its plan is expanding abortion access, as well as focusing on economic security in a time when women have had to drop out of the workforce in record numbers. Co-chair of the White House Gender Policy Council, Jennifer Klein, joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how the council plans to level the playing field for marginalized groups.Oct. 24, 2021