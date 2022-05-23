IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  COVID-19 cases rise as Memorial Day weekend approaches

  Haiti's debt to France linked to large numbers of Haitian migrants at U.S. border

  'Negotiating in public': Jan. 6 panel pushes back on DOJ request for transcripts

    Which Republican lawmakers led tours of the Capitol on Jan. 5?

    Stopping the plot to steal future elections

  Superstar Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin discusses new book

  Advocate says Title 42 shows what kind of nation we are trying to become

  Experts say formula shortage has been slow rolling crisis as emergency formula arrives to U.S.

  Why the Jan. 6 panel has yet to subpoena Ginni Thomas

  Primary race for Georgia Governor testing Trump's sway over GOP

  How Democrats can win big on abortion rights

  Breaking down Oklahoma's new abortion law

  Inside the 'Tucker Carlson Syndrome' infecting American minds

  The GOP's war on reproductive freedom undermines American democracy

  Republicans focus on political theater instead of solutions to solve the nation's baby formula shortage

  U.S. hospitals in unending crisis mode since start of pandemic

  Trump turns to Georgia to gain control of election process

  The dangers of spreading the racist 'replacement theory'

  Rep. Cicilline on Ginni Thomas emails: 'Very, very disturbing'

  Criminalizing abortion threatens all pregnancies

American Voices

Which Republican lawmakers led tours of the Capitol on Jan. 5?

GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia has admitted to hosting visitors at the Capitol the day before the deadly attack, but he wasn’t the only Republican to do so. New York Times Congressional Reporter Luke Broadwater shares what the Jan. 6 Select Committee is learning from security footage and other sources.May 23, 2022

