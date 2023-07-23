When to expect Trump’s next indictment

Donald Trump has already been indicted twice this year, and the Justice Department’s election interference investigation is about to hand him a third set of criminal charges. Special counsel Jack Smith is “all about speed now,” says former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman. He and New York Times reporter Luke Broadwater join American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss the potential timeline and how federal prosecutors are picking up where the January 6 committee left off.July 23, 2023