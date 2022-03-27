IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  What Kentaji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing says about the GOP

    04:36

  Manhattan DA accused of dropping criminal case against Trump

    02:36

  President Biden evokes words of Pope John Paul II in speech in support of Ukraine

    04:37
    What would happen if Russia launches a chemical attack in Ukraine?

    02:47
    As Biden welcomes Ukrainian refugees, U.S. immigration system 'beset by backlogs'

    03:24

  Can Justice Thomas be impeached?

    04:05

  Rockets strike western Ukrainian city of Lviv

    03:49

  Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after being convicted for lying to the FBI

    00:32

  'Nonstop propaganda loop': Russian TV still blaming Ukraine for the war

    04:23

  Pres. Biden works with NATO to prevent geopolitical fallout from Russia's war

    06:11

  The West wrestles with how to end Putin's war through diplomacy

    04:32

  Putin ramps up attacks in Ukraine as Zelenskyy repeats call for peace talks

    07:36

  'The brutality is the point': Russian forces deporting Ukrainian civilians

    03:11

  Putin ramps up the brutality in Ukrainian cities

    03:21

  Terrell Jermaine Starr: "Alot of people don't realize that just because America is not their oppressor, doesn't mean that they're not ours."

    09:01

  Man tours destroyed school, sarcastically thanks Putin for freeing Ukrainians from education

    00:47

  'You must live with your choice': Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urges Israel to take tougher stand against Russia

    02:14

  St. Paul's Cathedral in London rings bells in support for Ukraine

    00:29

  Rep. Ted Lieu on the U.S. response to Ukrainian calls for assistance

    03:43

  Inside the 'clandestine battle' to defeat Russian intelligence

    04:29

What would happen if Russia launches a chemical attack in Ukraine?

02:47

Russia has hinted that it might be planning to launch a chemical attack in Ukraine. The White House and NATO have said that any use of chemical weapons will be met with serious consequences. Former ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder joined American Voices to discuss what those consequences might be. March 27, 2022

