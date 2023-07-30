IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    What Trump learned from Nixon: Presidency as 'crime zone'

American Voices

What Trump learned from Nixon: Presidency as 'crime zone'

Donald Trump had a long friendship with Richard Nixon and paid close attention to how he avoided prison time. With Trump now facing obstruction of justice charges, presidential historian Michael Beschloss discusses with American Voices guest host Michael Steele the legal strategy he may borrow from Watergate.July 30, 2023

    What Trump learned from Nixon: Presidency as 'crime zone'

