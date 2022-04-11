IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

What the first Jan. 6 acquittal means for the federal investigation

05:44

As the Manhattan District Attorney’s case against former President Trump appears to be floundering, federal prosecutors are also dealing with their first defeat in a Capitol Riot trial. NBC News Justice reporter Ryan Reilly and civil rights attorney Maya Wiley share why they’re still optimistic about efforts to hold Trump accountable.April 11, 2022

