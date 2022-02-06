What’s ahead in Brian Flores’ historic lawsuit against the NFL
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has accused the National Football League of racist hiring practices, arguing in a lawsuit that the NFL exploits Black labor “much like a plantation.” American University professor of law N. Jeremi Duru and documentary director Billy Corben discuss the NFL’s diversity failures and whether Flores’ claims will succeed in court.Feb. 6, 2022
