American Voices

What’s ahead in Brian Flores’ historic lawsuit against the NFL

04:52

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has accused the National Football League of racist hiring practices, arguing in a lawsuit that the NFL exploits Black labor “much like a plantation.” American University professor of law N. Jeremi Duru and documentary director Billy Corben discuss the NFL’s diversity failures and whether Flores’ claims will succeed in court.Feb. 6, 2022

