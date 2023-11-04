IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    What modern Republican voters get wrong about the concept of foreign aid

American Voices

What modern Republican voters get wrong about the concept of foreign aid

04:48

It turns out that only 1% of the U.S. budget is spent on foreign aid. But far-right Republican lawmakers continue to push the narrative that the government spends too much on foreign aid, money that should be going to American interests. Tom Nichols from The Atlantic debunks that idea for American Voices host Alicia Menendez and explains how lawmakers should frame the conversation.Nov. 4, 2023

