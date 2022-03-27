What Kentaji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing says about the GOP
Republican senators launched a series of attacks on Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court. Their series of questioning was unprecedently brutal, challenging her merit and basic intellect. Professors Michelle Goodwin and Brittney Cooper joined Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss how her confirmation hearing was emblematic of the plight black women often face in their day-to-day lives. March 27, 2022
