IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • GOP fails to address gun violence while fighting for ‘life’

    03:18

  • Rep. Bowman on white nationalism: 'We continue to kick the can down the road on this issue'

    05:51
  • Now Playing

    What it takes to charge Buffalo killer for hate crime

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Why abortion access is a part of respecting moms

    04:41

  • Congresswoman Jackie Speier: Threat to reproductive freedom is a ‘gut punch to every woman’

    04:06

  • Putin faces new sanctions as his war on Ukraine continues

    03:12

  • The reality for women living in a post-Roe America

    05:44

  • The crisis for working moms: ‘The pandemic nearly broke me’

    06:30

  • Julián Castro: 'This is just one more step in the Trumpification of Texas Republicans'

    04:10

  • 'This is terror': Russia violence continues as U.S., G7 ramps sanctions

    03:09

  • Mitch McConnell says national abortion ‘possible’ under GOP Senate control

    05:16

  • U.S., G-7 announce new round of sanctions on Russia targeting economy

    03:17

  • Democrats struggle on immigration messaging as they move to lift Title 42

    07:16

  • Why Rudy Giuliani cancelled his interview with the Jan. 6 panel

    03:40

  • 'Putin’s objectives go beyond Ukraine'

    04:11

  • How overturning Roe could test public’s trust of the Supreme Court

    05:15

  • Texas doctor on pre-Roe abortions: ‘We performed them if the woman was deemed suicidal’

    03:59

  • How Democrats can win on abortion rights

    03:14

  • 'The circumstances are right, we just shouldn’t talk so much about it': Concern with oversharing U.S. intel to Ukraine

    04:08

  • GOP lawmakers racing to transform a post-Roe America

    07:13

American Voices

What it takes to charge Buffalo killer for hate crime

01:43

The Buffalo shooting is currently under investigation as a hate crime. MSNBC legal analyst Barbara McQuade joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what prosecuting this case as a hate crime would look like. May 16, 2022

  • GOP fails to address gun violence while fighting for ‘life’

    03:18

  • Rep. Bowman on white nationalism: 'We continue to kick the can down the road on this issue'

    05:51
  • Now Playing

    What it takes to charge Buffalo killer for hate crime

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    Why abortion access is a part of respecting moms

    04:41

  • Congresswoman Jackie Speier: Threat to reproductive freedom is a ‘gut punch to every woman’

    04:06

  • Putin faces new sanctions as his war on Ukraine continues

    03:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All