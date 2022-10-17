What happens when the oppressed become the oppressors

Fordham University Law Professor Tanya Kateri Hernandez and Restauranteur Bricia Lopez weigh in on what happens when historically marginalized groups perpetuate discriminatory behaviors. According to Hernandez “all of us are implicated in global anti-Black ideologies.” Lopez also shares her own experience with discrimination as a Oaxacan of Indigenous descent.Oct. 17, 2022