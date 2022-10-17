IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    What happens when the oppressed become the oppressors

    03:36
American Voices

What happens when the oppressed become the oppressors

03:36

Fordham University Law Professor Tanya Kateri Hernandez and Restauranteur Bricia Lopez weigh in on what happens when historically marginalized groups perpetuate discriminatory behaviors. According to Hernandez “all of us are implicated in global anti-Black ideologies.” Lopez also shares her own experience with discrimination as a Oaxacan of Indigenous descent.Oct. 17, 2022

