What Fmr. Pres. Obama’s final message to Russian Pres. Putin tells us about Pres. Biden’s uphill climb

Former President Obama left Russian president Vladimir Putin with this message before the 2016 election: “Don't touch the voting machines. Don’t touch the data. Stay out of the systems”. American Voices host Alicia Menendez speaks with Edward-Isaac Dovere, staff writer for the Atlantic, about how his new book “Battle for the Soul: Inside The Democrats Campaign To Defeat Trump” sheds light on the potential obstacles facing President Biden ahead of his first meeting with Pres. Putin.