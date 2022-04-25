IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    What an abortion underground in a post-Roe America could look like

American Voices

What an abortion underground in a post-Roe America could look like

A Supreme Court case hearing a Mississippi 15-week abortion ban threatens the future of reproductive freedom across the country. Michele Goodwin, Chancellor's Professor of Law, University of California, Irvine joined American Voices with guest host Maria Teresa Kumar to discuss the dangers of a post-Roe America. April 25, 2022

