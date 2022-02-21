Western leaders still pushing for diplomacy as Russia invasion nears

For weeks leaders have pushed for diplomatic resolutions to de-escalate tensions in Eastern Europe as Russian troops build up on the borders of Ukraine. MSNBC’s Katie Phang is joined by the host of the Black Diplomats podcast, Terrell Jermaine Starr, and John Hudson, a national security reporter for The Washington Post, to discuss the last ditch effort for diplomacy and what is really motivating President Putin.Feb. 21, 2022