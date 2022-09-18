IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    West Virginia's only abortion clinic forced to stop performing abortion care

American Voices

West Virginia’s only abortion clinic forced to stop performing abortion care

03:06

On Friday, West Virginia’s Governor signed a law banning most abortion in the state. Katie Quinonez, Executive Director of Women's Health Center of West Virginia joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the impact to patients across West Virginia. Sept. 18, 2022

