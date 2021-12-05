Weakening of Roe could threaten other constitutional protected rights
The Supreme Court’s willingness to potentially weaken Roe v. Wade could trickle down to other areas of the law. MSNBC Legal Analyst Maya Wiley and Michele Goodwin, Professor of Law at University of California, Irvine joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how a Mississippi abortion case could transform the country. Dec. 5, 2021
