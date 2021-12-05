IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘It’s been absolutely devastating’: Controversial ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is reinstated

    06:33

  • How ‘ghost candidates’ helped the Florida GOP win key races

    06:23

  • GOP racism and xenophobia go mainstream

    06:42

  • Vaccine inequity could derail efforts to combat COVID-19

    06:22

  • We cannot become numb to school shootings

    03:07

  • Weakening of Roe could threaten other constitutional protected rights

    06:26

  • CNN terminates Chris Cuomo for aiding brother during sexual misconduct allegations

    00:32

  • America’s growing threat of vigilantism in the spotlight

    06:22

  • Ji-Young becomes the first Asian American Muppet on Sesame Street

    02:08

  • Advocates push Democrats to deliver more for immigrants

    07:15

  • Former Stockton, CA Mayor Michael Tubbs reflects on his childhood and hometown

    05:06

  • Kyle Rittenhouse and Ahmaud Arbery trials test limits of self-defense in America

    06:43

  • What to do about the extremist party

    05:53

  • Rep. Raul Ruiz: 'We need to uphold the promise of the American Dream'

    05:23

  • The far-right celebrates Kyle Rittenhouse verdict as rise of vigilantism grows in America

    06:07

  • Why the latest Covid conspiracy proves vaccine mandates are working

    03:29

  • What’s ahead in Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress case

    07:41

  • Rep. Gallego on how Iraq deployment prepared him for January 6th

    05:44

  • Mother of Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘If he didn't have that gun, my son would've been dead'

    08:03

  • Former campaign manager pushes for more black women to run campaigns

    06:35

American Voices

We cannot become numb to school shootings

03:07

A recent school shooting at a high school in Michigan left four students dead. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez explains the dangers of becoming numb to these horrific events. Dec. 5, 2021

