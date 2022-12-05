Warnock and Walker sprint to the finish in Georgia Senate runoff

Senator Raphael Warnock hit the ground running the final weekend before Georgia’s Senate runoff talking to voters across the state. Meantime, Republican Herschel Walker avoided talking to the press and made just one campaign stop Sunday. Tia Mitchell, Washington Correspondent for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and LaTosha Brown, Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter Fund joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the final pitch to voters. Dec. 5, 2022