IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Do sanctions work?

    04:05

  • America’s open door for Ukrainians should be standard for refugees

    02:55

  • QAnon conspiracy tightening its grip on the GOP

    04:16

  • January 6 committee divided over Ginni Thomas’ texts

    04:31

  • Judge Jackson could help restore public faith in the Supreme Court 

    06:35
  • Now Playing

    War in Ukraine refocuses America’s role on the global stage

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: ‘It will take time’ to hold Putin accountable

    03:03

  • Photographer shares story behind viral photo of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s daughter

    04:37

  • What Kentaji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing says about the GOP

    04:36

  • Manhattan DA accused of dropping criminal case against Trump

    02:36

  • President Biden evokes words of Pope John Paul II in speech in support of Ukraine

    04:37

  • What would happen if Russia launches a chemical attack in Ukraine?

    02:47

  • As Biden welcomes Ukrainian refugees, U.S. immigration system ‘beset by backlogs’

    03:24

  • Can Justice Thomas be impeached?

    04:05

  • Rockets strike western Ukrainian city of Lviv

    03:49

  • Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after being convicted for lying to the FBI

    00:32

  • ‘Nonstop propaganda loop’: Russian TV still blaming Ukraine for the war

    04:23

  • Pres. Biden works with NATO to prevent geopolitical fallout from Russia’s war

    06:11

  • The West wrestles with how to end Putin’s war through diplomacy

    04:32

  • Putin ramps up attacks in Ukraine as Zelenskyy repeats call for peace talks

    07:36

American Voices

War in Ukraine refocuses America’s role on the global stage

03:05

Russia’s war in Ukraine is shifting how Americans view our role on the international stage. MSNBC Political Analyst Richard Stengel joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the fight to preserve democracy here at home and abroad.March 28, 2022

  • Do sanctions work?

    04:05

  • America’s open door for Ukrainians should be standard for refugees

    02:55

  • QAnon conspiracy tightening its grip on the GOP

    04:16

  • January 6 committee divided over Ginni Thomas’ texts

    04:31

  • Judge Jackson could help restore public faith in the Supreme Court 

    06:35
  • Now Playing

    War in Ukraine refocuses America’s role on the global stage

    03:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All