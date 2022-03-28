War in Ukraine refocuses America’s role on the global stage
Russia’s war in Ukraine is shifting how Americans view our role on the international stage. MSNBC Political Analyst Richard Stengel joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the fight to preserve democracy here at home and abroad.March 28, 2022
