Voters under 30 could be key to winning midterms

President Biden’s approval rating among young voters has dropped to 32% ahead of this year’s midterm elections. But both democrats and republicans need their votes in order to win. Voters of Tomorrow executive director Santiago Mayer and democratic strategist Xochitl Hinojsa Joined American Voices to discuss what issues matter most to this group. Jan. 3, 2022
