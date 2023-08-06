IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Minnesota Sec. of State: Trump tried to “hijack” the 2020 election

    Voters re-elect expelled Tennessee Democrats as lawmakers prepare to for special session on gun safety reform

    As Justice Dept. seeks protective order, Trump issues new attack on Mike Pence

  • Fmr. Jan. 6 committee investigator: ‘Our evidence made this indictment believable’

  • Exclusive: Biden campaign manager responds to Trump Indictment

  • Trump team denied more time to respond to special counsel's protective order

  • Exclusive interview with Biden-Harris campaign manager

  • Trump fueled by indictments

  • The forgotten story of the “Downwinders.”

  • Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump says charges ‘ready to go’

  • Justice Alito Op-Ed on Ethics Reform Puts Chief Justice Roberts in a Tough Spot

  • What Trump learned from Nixon: Presidency as ‘crime zone’

  • How one Canadian wildfire in 2016 is a bellwether for more climate catastrophes

  • Trump rivals failing to convince GOP voters to move in a new direction

  • Why the Mar-a-Lago cover-up is more of a mess than Watergate

  • Biden Administration & Congressional Republicans continue push-pull over immigration

  • Trump vows to stay in presidential race even if convicted on felony charges

  • Driving Race, Gender and Sex in “Flex” at Lincoln Center Theater

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell dares every Republican to vote to expunge Donald Trump's impeachments

  • Rep. Joaquin Castro details alleged 'barbaric' tactics used against migrants at TX border

American Voices

Voters re-elect expelled Tennessee Democrats as lawmakers prepare to for special session on gun safety reform

The two Democratic state representatives in Tennessee who were expelled by Republicans for protesting in support of gun safety on the chamber floor won elections Thursday night for their old seats. Their reelection comes just weeks before state lawmakers head back to Nashville to debate a new round of gun safety reforms. Tennessee State Rep. Justin J. Pearson joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to the path forward to building political power in a state where Republicans dominate the General Assembly. Aug. 6, 2023

