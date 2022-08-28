Voter registration increasing in several states following abortion bans

MNSBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, President of NextGen, and Aaron Huertas, communications director at Catalist, to discuss the effect abortion bans are having on voter turnout in the midterms, Republican backtracking on their stance over reproductive health, and the change in tone from the White House and President Biden last week toward some Republican lawmakers. Aug. 28, 2022