Vladimir Putin threatens to cut off Ukrainian grain exports as questions persist about cluster munitions

Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatening to pull out of a crucial agreement that allows Ukraine to export grain and other foodstuffs. The deal expires tomorrow and if it isn’t renewed, global food prices will rise and famines could ensue. All of this as the Biden administration defends its decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, claiming the U.S. has the moral authority to do so. Former Ambassador William Taylor unpacks all this with American Voices host Alicia Menendez.July 16, 2023