  • Rachel Carmona: Nonprescription birth control is a game changer

  • Ron DeSantis fires staff as campaign burns through cash

    Vladimir Putin threatens to cut off Ukrainian grain exports as questions persist about cluster munitions

    Trump tests new slogan: ‘I’m being indicted for you’

  • Texas Congressman on House defense spending bill: “A number of these crazy amendments came out of my crazy state”

  • SAG-AFTRA leader: ‘We’re not here to block A.I., we’re here to put guardrails in’

  • Birth control soon to be available over-the-counter

  • Iowa passes abortion ban, but the fight is not over

  • Vermont grappling with unprecedented floods

  • Extreme weather and climate change seen from a meteorologist’s eyes

  • House GOP prioritizing attacks on civil rights over reaching a deal to fund military

  • The high stakes of this year’s NATO Summit in Lithuania

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith zeroes in on 'fake electors' scheme in Jan. 6 investigation

  • Biden arrives in U.K. ahead of NATO summit as Russia’s war in Ukraine tests presidential field

  • New drug to slow Alzheimer's comes with high price tag and warnings

  • Rep. Garcia on Freedom Caucus : 'Republican House members are in total disarray'

  • The Pentagon announces a shipment of cluster munitions to Ukraine as President Biden prepares for NATO summit

  • Trump ramps up new attacks on FBI as he hit campaign trail in Las Vegas

  • Sarah McBride wants to be the first openly transgender representative in Congress

  • Special Counsel zeroes in on chaotic oval office meeting in final days of Trump presidency

American Voices

Vladimir Putin threatens to cut off Ukrainian grain exports as questions persist about cluster munitions

Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatening to pull out of a crucial agreement that allows Ukraine to export grain and other foodstuffs. The deal expires tomorrow and if it isn’t renewed, global food prices will rise and famines could ensue. All of this as the Biden administration defends its decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, claiming the U.S. has the moral authority to do so. Former Ambassador William Taylor unpacks all this with American Voices host Alicia Menendez.July 16, 2023

