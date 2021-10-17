Virginia’s tight Governor race faces the Trump factor

Virginia Governor candidates, Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe, are in a close race that has started to center around Donald Trump. Youngkin, who has been endorsed by Trump, has kept his distance from the former president, while McAuliffe’s campaign strategy has been to equate his opponent with Trump. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her panel discuss how this race could give clues on campaign strategies for both parties come the 2022 midterms, and 2024 presidential election. Oct. 17, 2021