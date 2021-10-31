Virginia’s governor race boils down to the ground game

With recent polls showing a dead-heat in Virginia’s governor’s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, Tuesday’s results will be a testament to whose ground game was the most convincing among Latinos, young voters, and suburban voters; key voting blocks in the 2020 presidential race. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her panel break down what’s at stake and what it will take to motivate voters on Tuesday.Oct. 31, 2021