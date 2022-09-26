IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Violent protests erupt in wake of death of 22-year-old Iranian girl 

    02:00

  • Will the NY AG lawsuit prove to be the end of Trump’s empire and political career?

    02:38

  • Chef José Andrés on helping Puerto Rico ‘one plate at a time’

    02:45

  • White House hosting summit to end food insecurity: ‘This is a solvable problem’

    02:44

  • Justice Department signaling ‘very robust’ Jan. 6 investigation

    03:15

  • Rep. Swalwell: ‘The GOP has shown they prefer violence over voting’

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    Violence, misogyny and hatred are baked into the Proud Boys’ very being

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Polls show battleground voters are prioritizing paid leave ahead of midterms

    03:10

  • Puerto Rico’s Think tank says the people of Puerto Rico are becoming resistant

    05:37

  • Rep. Cheney says upcoming Jan. 6 hearing won’t be the last

    02:31

  • North Korea launches ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan

    00:30

  • 'Donald Trump has gotten away with this for so long': NY AG case hits at Trump’s finances

    03:34

  • Major structural changes need to be made for Puerto Rico

    04:33

  • GOP-controlled House could ‘paralyze the country’ with impeachments

    02:47

  • Legal analyst says new abortion laws designed to create 'confused and chaotic landscape'

    02:55

  • From the FBI Mar-a-Lago search to the NY AG lawsuit, 'Donald Trump is facing serious legal jeopardy'

    04:45

  • 'They have survived harrowing experiences': Lawyer for migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard discusses plight of plaintiffs

    03:39

  • Fmr. Biden campaign advisor says GOP is grasping for straws with hallow 'new' agenda

    05:42

  • Why Trump could start running out of lawyers

    03:00

  • Social media is rewiring our brains and changing our brain chemistry

    04:24

American Voices

Violence, misogyny and hatred are baked into the Proud Boys’ very being

02:50

Huffington Post Editor Andy Campbell and American Voices host Alicia Menendez explore how the Proud Boys became a prominent extremist group, who they are trying to appeal to, and why they often resort to violence. According to Andy Campbell, the name “Proud Boys” is derived from a song from the hit Broadway musical “Aladdin.” Sept. 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Violent protests erupt in wake of death of 22-year-old Iranian girl 

    02:00

  • Will the NY AG lawsuit prove to be the end of Trump’s empire and political career?

    02:38

  • Chef José Andrés on helping Puerto Rico ‘one plate at a time’

    02:45

  • White House hosting summit to end food insecurity: ‘This is a solvable problem’

    02:44

  • Justice Department signaling ‘very robust’ Jan. 6 investigation

    03:15

  • Rep. Swalwell: ‘The GOP has shown they prefer violence over voting’

    02:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All