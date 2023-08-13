Vice President Kamala Harris expected to play leading role in Biden-Harris reelection campaign

In new memo, the Biden-Harris campaign is highlighting how Vice President Kamala Harris will spend her time on the campaign trail. CNBC reports, “the vice president will be strategically deployed to shore up support for Biden among constituencies that make up the core of the Biden-Harris coalition, including young people, people of color and women.” MSNBC Political Analyst Julian Castro joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Harris’ growing role heading into 2024. Aug. 13, 2023