IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Inside the push to recruit more young people to Congress

    04:10

  • An eyewitness account of the Maui wildfires

    04:40

  • Florida approves whitewashed school curriculum

    05:10
  • Now Playing

    Vice President Kamala Harris expected to play leading role in Biden-Harris reelection campaign

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    Iowa serves as first chance for GOP candidates to stop Trump in 2024 race

    02:50

  • Republicans rally around Trump ahead of potential Georgia indictment

    03:57

  • Former Georgia lieutenant governor to testify in Fulton County on Tuesday

    04:44

  • Trump claims it would be 'sort of foolish' for him to attend first GOP primary debate

    03:33

  • Trump’s attorney says the former president is 'immune from prosecution,' evoking Nixon

    03:54

  • Trump attorney downplays infamous call to Georgia election officials: ‘Aspirational ask’

    04:31

  • Minnesota Sec. of State: Trump tried to “hijack” the 2020 election

    03:49

  • Voters re-elect expelled Tennessee Democrats as lawmakers prepare to for special session on gun safety reform

    03:28

  • As Justice Dept. seeks protective order, Trump issues new attack on Mike Pence

    04:01

  • Fmr. Jan. 6 committee investigator: ‘Our evidence made this indictment believable’

    02:39

  • Exclusive: Biden campaign manager responds to Trump Indictment

    07:11

  • Trump team denied more time to respond to special counsel's protective order

    05:50

  • Exclusive interview with Biden-Harris campaign manager

    01:05

  • Trump fueled by indictments

    05:13

  • The forgotten story of the “Downwinders.”

    02:43

  • Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump says charges ‘ready to go’

    04:05

American Voices

Vice President Kamala Harris expected to play leading role in Biden-Harris reelection campaign

03:47

In new memo, the Biden-Harris campaign is highlighting how Vice President Kamala Harris will spend her time on the campaign trail. CNBC reports, “the vice president will be strategically deployed to shore up support for Biden among constituencies that make up the core of the Biden-Harris coalition, including young people, people of color and women.” MSNBC Political Analyst Julian Castro joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Harris’ growing role heading into 2024. Aug. 13, 2023

  • Inside the push to recruit more young people to Congress

    04:10

  • An eyewitness account of the Maui wildfires

    04:40

  • Florida approves whitewashed school curriculum

    05:10
  • Now Playing

    Vice President Kamala Harris expected to play leading role in Biden-Harris reelection campaign

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    Iowa serves as first chance for GOP candidates to stop Trump in 2024 race

    02:50

  • Republicans rally around Trump ahead of potential Georgia indictment

    03:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All