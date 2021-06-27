Vice President Harris hones in on humanity during border visit

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to the continued humanitarian crisis at the border and the need to address root causes of migration during her visit to El Paso, Texas where she met with border patrol agents and migrant children from Central America who are currently being detained. She also met with immigration lawyers including Taylor Levy, an immigration attorney specializing in border issues who joined MSNBC’S “American Voices” along with The Atlantic’s Caitlin Dickerson, to break down what short term and long term measures must be taken to repair America’s broken immigration system.