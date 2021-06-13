VP Kamala Harris puts spotlight on economic investment in Central America

During Vice President Kamala Harris’s first trip abroad, she highlighted ways the U.S. plans to invest in Central American countries like El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras through both the public and private sector. American Voices host Alicia Menendez speaks with Dan Restrepo, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, and Tarini Parti, White House reporter for the Wall Street Journal, about how investment could help address the root cause of immigration to the southern border.