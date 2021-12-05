Vaccine inequity could derail efforts to combat COVID-19
Global vaccine inequity could be contributing to the emergence of contagious new variants. And now the Biden administration is making a new pledge to send more vaccines abroad. Dr. Uche Blackstock joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest developments on the omicron variant and why vaccine equity is important in putting an end to the pandemic.Dec. 5, 2021
