Alicia Menendez follows the breaking developments out of Surfside, Florida, where a partial building collapse has now taken the lives of 5 people. Officials say there are now 156 unaccounted for, and 130 accounted for as rescue efforts continue. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard joins American voices on the ground in Surfside to get into the latest, including an engineer’s warning about structural damage on the oceanfront condominium in 2018.