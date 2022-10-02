IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Ukrainian forces advancing on the Donbas after Putin announces annexation of Ukrainian provinces

02:50

Vladimir Putin’s annexation plans aren’t slowing down Ukrainian forces as they continue their counter-offensive in the country’s northeast, liberating the city of Lyman earlier today. Retired Army Lieutenant General Stephen Twitty explains the gravity of this moment to American Voices guest host Julián Castro.Oct. 2, 2022

