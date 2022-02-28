IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ukrainian civilians take up arms, 'refuse to be slaves to Russia'

Everyday Ukrainians—from shoemakers to lawyers—are helping repel Russian troops as fighting continues for a fifth night. Terrell Jermaine Starr, host of the “Black Diplomats” podcast, is witnessing “fierce resistance” at a military checkpoint outside of Kyiv. He joins retired Army Colonel Jack Jacobs and MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the threat from from alleged Russian saboteurs.Feb. 28, 2022

