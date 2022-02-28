Ukrainian civilians take up arms, ‘refuse to be slaves to Russia’

Everyday Ukrainians—from shoemakers to lawyers—are helping repel Russian troops as fighting continues for a fifth night. Terrell Jermaine Starr, host of the “Black Diplomats” podcast, is witnessing “fierce resistance” at a military checkpoint outside of Kyiv. He joins retired Army Colonel Jack Jacobs and MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the threat from from alleged Russian saboteurs.Feb. 28, 2022