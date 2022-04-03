IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ukrainian artwork tells a story in Miami

American Voices

Ukrainian artwork tells a story in Miami

04:16

Ukrainian gallery owners Julia Voloshyna  and Max Voloshyn brought socially charged art to Miami in November. Some of this art depicted images from when Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014. They had no idea that Russia would soon be invading Ukraine again just months after launching their pop-up exhibit. They’ve since extended their exhibit and joined American Voices to discuss. April 3, 2022

    Ukrainian artwork tells a story in Miami

